With child's cancer in remission, fam...

With child's cancer in remission, family gives back with 5K

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: NJ.com

Isa Gonzalez, 7, spent much of her young life fighting cancer. Now, she is a healthy first grader, shown at the Alex's Lemonade Stand Lemon Ball.( Isabella "Isa" Gonzalez was less than a month old when her family found out she had neuroblastoma, a childhood cancer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethlehem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min RoxLo 1,528,481
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 3 hr Truth is might 314,184
News Man who exposed himself in parking lot avoids jail 3 hr silly rabbit 3
Maltamon blackmails boys; teens spanked 15 hr silly rabbit 23
News Nitschmann principal was naked, watching gay po... (Apr '07) 15 hr silly rabbit 21
News Pizza delivery driver assaulted, pizzas stolen ... 15 hr silly rabbit 3
News Hogar Crea, regional drug rehab group, ripping ... (Apr '08) Mon silly rabbit 174
See all Bethlehem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethlehem Forum Now

Bethlehem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethlehem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
 

Bethlehem, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,095 • Total comments across all topics: 280,908,114

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC