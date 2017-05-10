Two UHS students to attend prestigious summer programs
Two Unionville High School juniors will spend this July at two prominent Pennsylvania universities after each was selected as one of approximately 60 other students to participate in prestigious science and business programs. Katelyn Tsai will spend four weeks with students from around the country and world attending the Pennsylvania School of Global Entrepreneurship hosted by the Iacocca Institute at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, and Michael Iacocca will spend five weeks in Pittsburgh with students from around the Commonwealth, having received a full scholarship to attend the Pennsylvania Governor's School for Science at Carnegie Mellon University.
