Two UHS students to attend prestigiou...

Two UHS students to attend prestigious summer programs

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: UnionvilleTimes.com

Two Unionville High School juniors will spend this July at two prominent Pennsylvania universities after each was selected as one of approximately 60 other students to participate in prestigious science and business programs. Katelyn Tsai will spend four weeks with students from around the country and world attending the Pennsylvania School of Global Entrepreneurship hosted by the Iacocca Institute at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, and Michael Iacocca will spend five weeks in Pittsburgh with students from around the Commonwealth, having received a full scholarship to attend the Pennsylvania Governor's School for Science at Carnegie Mellon University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionvilleTimes.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethlehem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min susanm 1,528,953
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 13 min John-K 314,188
News Man who exposed himself in parking lot avoids jail 32 min schizoaffective 6
Maltamon blackmails boys; teens spanked Tue silly rabbit 23
News Nitschmann principal was naked, watching gay po... (Apr '07) Tue silly rabbit 21
News Pizza delivery driver assaulted, pizzas stolen ... Tue silly rabbit 3
News Hogar Crea, regional drug rehab group, ripping ... (Apr '08) Mon silly rabbit 174
See all Bethlehem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethlehem Forum Now

Bethlehem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethlehem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Bethlehem, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,379 • Total comments across all topics: 280,918,711

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC