Tony Bennett Postpones Pennsylvania Concert Due to 'Mild Flu Virus'
Tony Bennett's fans in Pennsylvania will have to wait a little bit longer to see the singer in concert. The jazz icon has postponed his Saturday concert at the Sands Bethlehem Events Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, according to a statement on the venue's website.
