Sip beer, drink some wine for good cause in Bethlehem
Beer and wine lovers, head to Main and Lehigh streets in downtown Bethlehem this weekend for two events raising funds for the Star of Bethlehem Festival for Kids. At the Star Bar Craft Beer Tasting , scheduled 6-10 p.m. Friday, you can sample more than 55 craft beers from regional brewing companies such as Susquehanna and Victory, as well as popular out-of-state producers such as Goose Island and Ithaca beer companies.
