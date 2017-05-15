Seen them? Thieves stole robot vacuum...

Seen them? Thieves stole robot vacuums from Bethlehem Twp. store

Bethlehem Township police are searching for a pair they say stole $1,800 worth of robotic vacuums from a Bed, Bath and Beyond store and fled. The pair entered the store, 4449 Southmont Way, about 7:30 p.m. April 25 and picked up three Roomba vacuums.

