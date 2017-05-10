Robbery suspects charged in Bethlehem...

Robbery suspects charged in Bethlehem, Slate Belt holdups

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: NJ.com

Two men imprisoned for allegedly robbing CVS in Wilson Borough at gunpoint were charged Wednesday in similar holdups in Bethlehem and Upper Mount Bethel Township . Ezekial L. Dingle, 21, of the 400 block of Raspberry Lane, told police he committed five robberies at area stores with Alan H. Oren Jr., 17, of the first block of Bunny Trail in Washington Township, Northampton County, according to court records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethlehem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min sonicfilter 1,530,235
Maltamon blackmails boys; teens spanked 24 min silly rabbit 25
News Man who exposed himself in parking lot avoids jail 4 hr hare brain 11
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 8 hr silly rabbit 314,196
News Masturbating driver, 22, admits following Pa. m... 9 hr silly rabbit 3
News Animal agents searching Upper Milford kennel on... (Oct '08) Thu Another Rottie Mom 208
News West Point cadet gets 30 months of confinment f... Thu silly rabbit 1
See all Bethlehem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethlehem Forum Now

Bethlehem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethlehem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Bethlehem, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,134 • Total comments across all topics: 280,961,173

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC