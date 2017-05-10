Robbery suspects charged in Bethlehem, Slate Belt holdups

Two men imprisoned for allegedly robbing CVS in Wilson Borough at gunpoint were charged Wednesday in similar holdups in Bethlehem and Upper Mount Bethel Township . Ezekial L. Dingle, 21, of the 400 block of Raspberry Lane, told police he committed five robberies at area stores with Alan H. Oren Jr., 17, of the first block of Bunny Trail in Washington Township, Northampton County, according to court records.

