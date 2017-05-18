Primary Election Day in Pa.: What you need to know
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 tonight in Pennsylvania for the May 16, 2017, primary election. Voters are casting ballots for statewide judicial races, Northampton County, municipal and school board races.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|BlueFlag
|1,533,288
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|8 min
|silly rabbit
|314,263
|Warrants served in FBI sweep in Allentown area
|3 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Get furnace checked or face a fine (Nov '14)
|5 hr
|silly rabbit
|135
|Embattled Allentown mayor, other incumbents win...
|18 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Ed Pawlowski WINS Mayor 2017
|18 hr
|silly rabbit
|5
|Allentown Careless Cooking Blamed For Kitchen F... (Apr '07)
|22 hr
|silly rabbit
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC