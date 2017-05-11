New Easton music venue One Center Square announces headline show by...
Theatrical genre-blurring Bethlehem band This Way to the Egress will be the first Lehigh Valley band to headline the planned new Easton music venue One Center Square, it has been announced. This Way to the Egress, which plans to release its fourth album this year, will play at the new venue, to be opened in the former Drinky's at 1 Centre Square, at 8 p.m. July 8. The show is the 18th on the new venue's schedule, which after canceling and postponing some shows last week now is scheduled to open May 23 with an acoustic show by early 2000s rockers Trapt.
