Movies: Dwayne Johnson says get ready...

Movies: Dwayne Johnson says get ready for 'filthy fun' in 'Baywatch'

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Morning Call

He's already co-starred this year in "The Fate of the Furious," which has racked up an astonishing $1.1 billion worldwide. And now Johnson, a graduate of Bethlehem's Freedom High School, stars in and executive produces "Baywatch."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethlehem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min EffeminateBoyMaceo 1,535,234
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 32 min Truth is might 314,346
List Of Bad Contractors (Sep '09) 2 hr Curt 21
News 'Buyers love finished basements' : The Morning ... (Apr '07) 5 hr silly rabbit 9
News Allentown's Udder Bar offers ice cream, gourmet... 10 hr silly rabbit 11
News Masturbating driver, 22, admits following Pa. m... 10 hr silly rabbit 27
News Northampton County Top 10 fugitive arrested in ... 20 hr silly rabbit 1
See all Bethlehem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethlehem Forum Now

Bethlehem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethlehem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Bethlehem, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,679 • Total comments across all topics: 281,261,130

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC