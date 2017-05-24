Memorial Day at Bethlehem's SteelStacks: Concerts, ceremony, kids activities
For six years, SteelStacks in Bethlehem has hosted music performances and presented a serious ceremony at SteelStacks in Bethlehem on Memorial Day weekend to honor and remember the men and women who lost their lives while serving the country. The celebration has been overshadowed somewhat by other local Memorial Day festivals, in particular Allentown's Mayfair Festival of the Arts and a Memorial Day celebration at Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem.
