Man trying to lure kids away from elementary school, cops warn

14 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

Bethlehem police and school district officials are warning city parents about several incidents involving a man following and approaching children near a city elementary school. The man has followed children and approached them, and also attempted to lure children away by saying he has a puppy, according to police.

