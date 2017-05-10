Man trying to lure kids away from elementary school, cops warn
Bethlehem police and school district officials are warning city parents about several incidents involving a man following and approaching children near a city elementary school. The man has followed children and approached them, and also attempted to lure children away by saying he has a puppy, according to police.
