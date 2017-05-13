Lehigh Valley area church events: In Your Congregation

CROSSROADS SUMMER BOOK CLUB at Moravian Seminary, Bethlehem, highlights four books for summer: "Just Mercy," May 23; "The Book of Joy," June 20; "Why I Left, Why I Stayed," July 18; and "The Morning They Came For Us" Aug. 15. $10, per session; $30, series. Info and registration: www.moravianseminary.edu/crossroads .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.