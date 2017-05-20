Lehigh Valley area church events: In Your Congregation
MEMORIAL DAY PROGRAM, 9 a.m. Sunday, May 21 at Jerusalem Western Salisbury Church, 3441 Devonshire Road, Salisbury Township. Parade formation begins at 8:45 a.m.; march through cemetery begins at 9 a.m., followed by a short military salute at the Veterans Monument.
