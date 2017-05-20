Lehigh Valley area church events: In ...

Lehigh Valley area church events: In Your Congregation

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Morning Call

MEMORIAL DAY PROGRAM, 9 a.m. Sunday, May 21 at Jerusalem Western Salisbury Church, 3441 Devonshire Road, Salisbury Township. Parade formation begins at 8:45 a.m.; march through cemetery begins at 9 a.m., followed by a short military salute at the Veterans Monument.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethlehem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Allentown's Udder Bar offers ice cream, gourmet... 5 min Funny Bunny 2
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 7 min Vickie 1,533,406
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr ThomasA 314,265
News Masturbating driver, 22, admits following Pa. m... 2 hr tnmtndude 25
News Family: Garden Bros Circus comes to Allentown 6 hr silly rabbit 14
News Warrants served in FBI sweep in Allentown area 9 hr silly rabbit 1
News Get furnace checked or face a fine (Nov '14) 11 hr silly rabbit 135
See all Bethlehem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethlehem Forum Now

Bethlehem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethlehem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Bethlehem, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,711 • Total comments across all topics: 281,136,943

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC