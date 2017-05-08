Kissner announces bid for re-election

Kissner announces bid for re-election

Friday May 5

Magisterial District Judge Bill Kissner has announced his bid for re-election. District Judge Kissner is cross-filed and running on the Democrat and Republican ballots in the May 16 primary.

