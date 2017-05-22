Increase in malaria cases linked to d...

Increase in malaria cases linked to deforestation

New York, May 23 - Researchers have found a link between deforestation and increasing malaria rates across developing nations. Nearly 130 million hectares of forest - an area almost equivalent in size to South Africa -- have been lost since 1990, according to a recent report by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations.

