Housenick Park mansion break-in try causes $1K-plus in damage, cops say

Friday May 19

A Bethlehem man was charged Friday in a break-in attempt last September at the 1920s Archibald Johnston Mansion owned by Bethlehem Township , according to court records. Michael P. Ohm, 21, of the 3100 block of East Boulevard, allegedly tried several ways to break into the vacant home about 3:30 p.m. Sept.

