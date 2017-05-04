Head of Brooklyn drug delivery service busted with 3 employees
The head of a crew of Brooklyn drug delivery drivers was busted in a probe, along with three of his employees. The head of a Brooklyn drug delivery service that offered buyers a chance to "supersize" their orders was busted along with three of his employees, officials said Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|16 min
|JRB
|1,526,226
|'Buyers love finished basements' : The Morning ... (Apr '07)
|5 hr
|silly rabbit
|2
|Neighbor ran into burning Allentown house to sa...
|6 hr
|silly rabbit
|3
|A couple gave their 13-year-old daughter 10 sho...
|6 hr
|silly rabbit
|3
|Downtown Allentown Restaurant Week kicks off Su...
|7 hr
|Richard Kranium
|3
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|8 hr
|ThomasA
|314,082
|Man guilty in fatal home invasion for K2 and money
|15 hr
|silly rabbit
|25
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC