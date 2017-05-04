Head of Brooklyn drug delivery servic...

Head of Brooklyn drug delivery service busted with 3 employees

Thursday

The head of a crew of Brooklyn drug delivery drivers was busted in a probe, along with three of his employees. The head of a Brooklyn drug delivery service that offered buyers a chance to "supersize" their orders was busted along with three of his employees, officials said Thursday.

