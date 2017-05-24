Family: Stagemakers at the J presents...

Family: Stagemakers at the J presents 'Fame Jr.'

Stagemakers at the J cast performs 'Fame Jr.' on Sunday at Temple Covenant of Peace in Easton. The musical "Fame Jr." follows young students, optimistic and hopeful, as they pray for an acceptance letter from the prestigious High School for the Performing Arts in New York City.

