Fahy Bridge closure may cause headaches for drivers

The Fahy Bridge in Bethlehem will be closed to vehicular traffic Wednesday night as part of the reconstruction of the southbound side of the bridge. The bridge will be closed from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Drivers should use the posted Minsi Trail Bridge truck detour.

