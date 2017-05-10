Fahy Bridge closure may cause headaches for drivers
The Fahy Bridge in Bethlehem will be closed to vehicular traffic Wednesday night as part of the reconstruction of the southbound side of the bridge. The bridge will be closed from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Drivers should use the posted Minsi Trail Bridge truck detour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,528,744
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|cpeter1313
|314,186
|Man who exposed himself in parking lot avoids jail
|8 hr
|silly rabbit
|3
|Maltamon blackmails boys; teens spanked
|20 hr
|silly rabbit
|23
|Nitschmann principal was naked, watching gay po... (Apr '07)
|20 hr
|silly rabbit
|21
|Pizza delivery driver assaulted, pizzas stolen ...
|20 hr
|silly rabbit
|3
|Hogar Crea, regional drug rehab group, ripping ... (Apr '08)
|Mon
|silly rabbit
|174
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC