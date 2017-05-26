Enjoy Margarita Mondays at Edge, Bear Creek Mountain Resort
On Mondays, from 5 to 8 p.m., you can sip $4 or $4.25 margaritas, including flavors such as lime, mango and strawberry, at Bear Creek Mountain Resort's Trails End Cafe.
