Elderly man falls victim to scammer posing as utility worker
An elderly man was scammed earlier this month when a man approached his front door offering a phony identification card and saying he was with the Hellertown Borough Water Authority. The imposter knocked on his front door sometime after noon May 12 in the 1900 block of Polk Valley Road, in Lower Saucon Township .
