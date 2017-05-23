Elderly man falls victim to scammer p...

Elderly man falls victim to scammer posing as utility worker

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 21 Read more: NJ.com

An elderly man was scammed earlier this month when a man approached his front door offering a phony identification card and saying he was with the Hellertown Borough Water Authority. The imposter knocked on his front door sometime after noon May 12 in the 1900 block of Polk Valley Road, in Lower Saucon Township .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethlehem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Grey Ghost 1,535,091
News Allentown's Udder Bar offers ice cream, gourmet... 1 hr silly rabbit 11
News Masturbating driver, 22, admits following Pa. m... 1 hr silly rabbit 27
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 3 hr cpeter1313 314,327
News 'Buyers love finished basements' : The Morning ... (Apr '07) 10 hr solemn lagomorph 8
News Northampton County Top 10 fugitive arrested in ... 11 hr silly rabbit 1
News Abortion clinic case summons a separate issue :... (Apr '07) Mon silly rabbit 161
See all Bethlehem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethlehem Forum Now

Bethlehem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethlehem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Bethlehem, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,871 • Total comments across all topics: 281,252,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC