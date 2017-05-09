Daniel Dae Kim to receive ArtsQuest award
Actor Daniel Dae Kim will receive the ArtsQuest Foundation's Pinnacle of the Arts Award at the second Linny Awards ceremony later this year, it was announced Tuesday. Kim, a Freedom High School graduate, is best known for his role as detective Chin Ho Kelly in the reboot of the television series "Hawaii Five-0."
