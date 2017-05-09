Daniel Dae Kim to receive ArtsQuest a...

Daniel Dae Kim to receive ArtsQuest award

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: The Morning Call

Actor Daniel Dae Kim will receive the ArtsQuest Foundation's Pinnacle of the Arts Award at the second Linny Awards ceremony later this year, it was announced Tuesday. Kim, a Freedom High School graduate, is best known for his role as detective Chin Ho Kelly in the reboot of the television series "Hawaii Five-0."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethlehem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min John Galt 1,527,769
Maltamon blackmails boys; teens spanked 38 min silly rabbit 22
News Nitschmann principal was naked, watching gay po... (Apr '07) 41 min silly rabbit 20
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 6 hr John-K 314,171
News Hogar Crea, regional drug rehab group, ripping ... (Apr '08) 13 hr silly rabbit 174
News Pizza delivery driver assaulted, pizzas stolen ... 18 hr silly rabbit 1
7th century goat molesting barbarians Mon silly rabbit 19
See all Bethlehem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethlehem Forum Now

Bethlehem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethlehem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Bethlehem, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,484 • Total comments across all topics: 280,885,350

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC