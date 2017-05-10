Coroner IDs two, third critical after head-on crash in Upper Nazareth
UPPER NAZARETH TOWNSHIP - A 19-year-old Bethlehem man and a 77-year-old Nazareth woman were killed in a head-on collision Wednesday night on Route 248 in Upper Nazareth, officials said. A third person is in critical condition after being rushed to St. Luke's Hospital-Fountain Hill, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|RoxLo
|1,529,638
|Man who exposed himself in parking lot avoids jail
|33 min
|schizoaffective
|9
|Masturbating driver, 22, admits following Pa. m...
|1 hr
|schizoaffective
|2
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|silly rabbit
|314,191
|Animal agents searching Upper Milford kennel on... (Oct '08)
|6 hr
|Another Rottie Mom
|208
|West Point cadet gets 30 months of confinment f...
|13 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Maltamon blackmails boys; teens spanked
|May 9
|silly rabbit
|23
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC