Coroner IDs two, third critical after...

Coroner IDs two, third critical after head-on crash in Upper Nazareth

1 hr ago Read more: Pocono Record

UPPER NAZARETH TOWNSHIP   - A 19-year-old Bethlehem man and a 77-year-old Nazareth woman were killed in a head-on collision Wednesday night on Route 248 in Upper Nazareth, officials said. A third person is in critical condition after being rushed to St. Luke's Hospital-Fountain Hill, according to police.

