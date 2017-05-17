Classical: Claremont Trio teams with ...

Classical: Claremont Trio teams with violistMelissa Reardon in Bethlehem

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Morning Call

The Claremont Trio - sisters Emily and Julia Bruskin, and Andrea Lamm, piano - perform at Foy Hall Sunday as part of the Chamber Music Society of Bethlehem series. The Chamber Music Society of Bethlehem closes its 2016-2017 season with the return of the Claremont Trio on Sunday at Foy Hall in Bethlehem.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethlehem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Reality Check 1,532,468
News Man critically wounded in Allentown shooting, p... 43 min silly rabbit 7
Ed Pawlowski WINS Mayor 2017 5 hr silly rabbit 2
News Embattled Allentown mayor, other incumbents win... 5 hr silly rabbit 1
News Masturbating driver, 22, admits following Pa. m... 22 hr silly rabbit 21
News Man gets 30 to 60 years in stabbing in... 22 hr silly rabbit 3
News Allentown's Udder Bar offers ice cream, gourmet... Tue silly rabbit 1
See all Bethlehem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethlehem Forum Now

Bethlehem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethlehem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Bethlehem, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,257 • Total comments across all topics: 281,083,913

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC