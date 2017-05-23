Charter school wins legal battle for ...

Charter school wins legal battle for 5 more years

Tuesday

Ending months of legal wrangling, Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School has been granted a five year charter extension by the state. The Hanover Township, Northampton County, K-12 charter school announced late Friday that it won't be subject to any enrollment caps.

