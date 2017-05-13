Call Board: ArtsQuest auditions

ArtsQuest seeks local actors for "The Son He Always Wanted" and "Home on the Range," two one-act plays written by Bathsheba Monk of Allentown and directed by Lynnie Godfrey. Auditions will be 6-9 p.m. May 18 in the Crayola Gallery of the Banana Factory, 25 W. Third St., Bethlehem.

