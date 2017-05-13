Bethlehem author draws upon real trag...

Bethlehem author draws upon real tragedy in latest Poconos mystery

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Morning Call

Bethlehem author Karen Katchur's second novel, 'The Sisters of Blue Mountain,' was published in April. Katchur will be at Allentown's Moravian Book Shop 6-8 p.m. May 18 to sign books and join the Society of the Arts of the Allentown Art Museum in announcing the other two authors and books selected for this year's Luncheon With The Authors, scheduled for Oct. 6. Bethlehem author Karen Katchur's second novel, 'The Sisters of Blue Mountain,' was published in April.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethlehem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr tuffet Is my nameo 1,530,796
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 4 hr UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 314,224
Maltamon blackmails boys; teens spanked 9 hr silly rabbit 28
News Masturbating driver, 22, admits following Pa. m... 12 hr silly rabbit 9
News Man critically wounded in Allentown shooting, p... 22 hr silly rabbit 1
News Downtown Allentown burglaries under investigati... (Apr '07) Fri silly rabbit 12
News Man who exposed himself in parking lot avoids jail Fri hare brain 11
See all Bethlehem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethlehem Forum Now

Bethlehem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethlehem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. South Korea
 

Bethlehem, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,279 • Total comments across all topics: 280,999,033

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC