Avoid this Bethlehem bridge during these hours
Bethlehem 's Philip J. Fahy Bridge is scheduled to be closed 4 to 6 a.m. Thursday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Wednesday. The closure is in both directions for the bridge over the Lehigh River, Lehigh Valley Railroad, Monocacy Creek, and Lehigh Canal.
