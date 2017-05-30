Avoid this Bethlehem bridge during th...

Avoid this Bethlehem bridge during these hours

Wednesday May 24 Read more: NJ.com

Bethlehem 's Philip J. Fahy Bridge is scheduled to be closed 4 to 6 a.m. Thursday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Wednesday. The closure is in both directions for the bridge over the Lehigh River, Lehigh Valley Railroad, Monocacy Creek, and Lehigh Canal.

