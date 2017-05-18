Aptean Strengthens ERP and SCM Solution Suite with Acquisition of Apprise
Aptean, a leading global provider of mission critical enterprise software solutions to more than 6,500 customers world-wide, announced today the acquisition of Apprise, a leading provider of Enterprise Resource Planning and Supply Chain Management solutions for importers and distributors of consumer goods. For more than 30 years, Apprise has focused on helping consumer goods companies improve supply chain efficiencies and increase profits.
