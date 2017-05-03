'American Idol' winner Nick Fradiani, jam-band guitar...
"American Idol" winner Nick Fradiani, Bethlehem native jam-band guitar virtuoso Steve Kimock and more are among the diverse array of acts announced for the 2017 Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks Summer Concert Series, it was just announced. The free, outdoor, 52-concert series marks the seventh year of operation for the Bethlehem venue.
