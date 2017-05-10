Actor/singer Donny Most, performing in Philly on Friday, remembers...
Actor/Singer Donny Most, who's best known for playing extroverted redhead Ralph Malph on the 1970s and '80s sitcom "Happy Days," says that show is largely the reason he didn't graduate from Lehigh University. Most, who Friday comes to The RRazz Room at The Prince in Philadelphia to sing songs from the Great American Songbook and jazz standards with his Big Blazing Band, noted his history with Lehigh during a recent telephone interview to promote his performance.
