A fond farewell for Nitschmann Middle School

It was Mrs. Schultz's sixth grade science class at Nitschmann Middle School and Lauren Horwath thought Andrew Daniels was pretty cute, so she slid her pencil off her desk. The couple joined about 150 other former students, parents and teachers, who came to bid the nearly 100-year-old school farewell.

