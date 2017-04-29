White supremacists with ties to PA ar...

White supremacists with ties to PA arrested

White supremacists with ties to PA face gun, meth charges Five members of a white supremacist group with ties to Pennsylvania have been arrested on federal racketeering charges. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://on-ydr.co/2qiOTo9 Five members of a white supremacist group called the Aryan Strikeforce have been arrested on federal racketeering charges and the alleged sale of meth and guns to generate money to fund the group's activities.

