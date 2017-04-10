Watching Peeps Get 'Hatched' Is A Sweet Experience
In fact, Just Born, the candy company behind the venerable Easter favorites, knocks out 509 Peeps every eight seconds at its factory in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania - about 2 billion a year. Although the candy is associated with the spring, Peeps have branched out into other holidays like Christmas and Halloween in recent years.
