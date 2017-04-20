Vinyl music gives record stores a boost in a digital world
Double Decker Records owner Jamie Holmes will be offering up dozens of rare LP's in his south Allentown shop on Record Store Day, which is this Saturday. Double Decker Records owner Jamie Holmes will be offering up dozens of rare LP's in his south Allentown shop on Record Store Day, which is this Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,520,714
|7th century goat molesting barbarians
|1 hr
|silly rabbit
|10
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|Susanm
|313,923
|Oprah Winfrey says she weighs 200 pounds (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Bear
|1,083
|Teacher in Alleged Sex Assault Gets Court Date (May '13)
|7 hr
|silly rabbit
|7
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Sat
|Patty Myers
|8,138
|Bethlehem traffic stop nets heroin worth $30K o...
|Sat
|schizoaffective
|5
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC