Upper Mount Bethel's Hardball Cider opening a tasting room on Bethlehem's Main Street
Hardball Cider, an Upper Mount Bethel Township-based craft cidery, is planning to open a tasting room and retail shop in late May at 553 Main St. in historic Bethlehem. The Bethlehem space previously housed Italian restaurant Molto Pazzo, which closed last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|flack
|1,519,344
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|313,880
|Bethlehem traffic stop nets heroin worth $30K o...
|2 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Oprah Winfrey says she weighs 200 pounds (Dec '08)
|16 hr
|a-citizen
|1,081
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|18 hr
|Into The Night
|8,136
|Police make arrest in Allentown homicide (May '09)
|Wed
|silly rabbit
|167
|Teacher in Alleged Sex Assault Gets Court Date (May '13)
|Wed
|silly rabbit
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC