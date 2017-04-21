Upper Mount Bethel's Hardball Cider o...

Upper Mount Bethel's Hardball Cider opening a tasting room on Bethlehem's Main Street

Hardball Cider, an Upper Mount Bethel Township-based craft cidery, is planning to open a tasting room and retail shop in late May at 553 Main St. in historic Bethlehem. The Bethlehem space previously housed Italian restaurant Molto Pazzo, which closed last year.

