Ungrateful teen meets paramedics that delivered him
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Paramedics announced their excitement on Facebook this week after reuniting with a baby they helped deliver 15 years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EMS1.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,511,886
|Family: Garden Bros Circus comes to Allentown
|18 min
|silly rabbit
|16
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Into The Night
|8,124
|City lists possible actions on Americus : The M... (Mar '07)
|3 hr
|silly rabbit
|19
|Senator wants to expand local tax consolidation
|13 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08)
|22 hr
|Gramps
|983
|Snow creates some havoc, some fun (Mar '09)
|Sun
|Martin garey
|8
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC