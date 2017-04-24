Touring an industry titan in Bethlehe...

Touring an industry titan in Bethlehem, PA

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Albany Times Union

"This was one of the hardest jobs in the world!" explained former steel union steward, Hector Nemes. Hector reflected on the past at a memorial he helped design dedicated to the 600 employees who lost their lives manning five dangerous blast furnaces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethlehem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 42 min Susanm 313,987
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 44 min ritedownthemiddle 1,522,868
Bethlehem Man Raped 12-Year Old Boy, Police Say 1 hr WNC 1
7th century goat molesting barbarians 4 hr silly rabbit 15
News Oprah Winfrey says she weighs 200 pounds (Dec '08) 7 hr silly rabbit 1,085
News Man guilty in fatal home invasion for K2 and money 7 hr silly rabbit 15
News Theater: Muhlenberg ties past to present with n... 15 hr silly rabbit 1
See all Bethlehem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethlehem Forum Now

Bethlehem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethlehem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Bethlehem, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,388 • Total comments across all topics: 280,608,872

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC