Top 5 Concerts of the Coming Week

Top 5 Concerts of the Coming Week

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Morning Call

With light-pop ballads such as "Let Me Be There," "If You Love Me " and "I Honestly Love You," Newton-John racked up five gold and platinum hits in 1973-74. Then she had a second wave of popularity starring in movies "Grease" and "Xanadu," and six more gold and platinum hits, including "You're the One That I Want," "Summer Nights," "Magic" and "Xanadu."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethlehem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Grey Ghost 1,515,558
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 11 hr John-K 313,820
7th century goat molesting barbarians Tue Bretagne 4
News Boy walking from store 1 of 2 hurt in shooting Tue silly rabbit 1
News Who is Syrian President Bashar al-Assad? Tue silly rabbit 1
News Emmaus teacher had 'sexual contact' with studen... Apr 10 silly rabbit 5
News Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06) Apr 10 Rubbersoul 1,033
See all Bethlehem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethlehem Forum Now

Bethlehem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethlehem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Ferguson
 

Bethlehem, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,454 • Total comments across all topics: 280,255,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC