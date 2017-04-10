This Bethlehem trail system may be ex...

This Bethlehem trail system may be expanding

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 8 Read more: NJ.com

Tuesday night Bethlehem City Council signed off on applying for a $286,000 state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant. Last month, council backed applying for a Northampton County grant that would serve as the match to the state money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethlehem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min VetnorsGate 1,515,385
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr cpeter1313 313,819
7th century goat molesting barbarians 9 hr Bretagne 4
News Boy walking from store 1 of 2 hurt in shooting 16 hr silly rabbit 1
News Who is Syrian President Bashar al-Assad? Tue silly rabbit 1
News Emmaus teacher had 'sexual contact' with studen... Mon silly rabbit 5
News Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06) Mon Rubbersoul 1,033
See all Bethlehem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethlehem Forum Now

Bethlehem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethlehem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Bethlehem, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,644 • Total comments across all topics: 280,237,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC