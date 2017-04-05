Theater: Moravian College presents the play 'Stuff'
'Stuff,' a devised theater piece by Moravian College on the topic of sustainability, features, front row, Kayli Silimperi , Corinne Philbin and Dalton Hornberger, and back row, Kayleigh Ficarra and Alex Pena. The production runs Thursday through Sunday at the Arena Theatre.
