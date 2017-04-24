The elderly and the disabled wait des...

The elderly and the disabled wait desperately, helplessly for care that isna t coming

Acute shortages of home health aides and nursing assistants are cropping up across the country, threatening care for people with serious disabilities and vulnerable older adults. In Wisconsin, nursing homes have denied admission to thousands of patients over the past year because they lack essential staff, according to associations of facilities that provide long-term care.

