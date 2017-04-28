Sunday Go Pick: Immortal Chi hits Zoe...

Sunday Go Pick: Immortal Chi hits Zoellner stage

From the producers of the worldwide hit Shaolin Warriors comes a new fusion of Chinese martial arts and acrobatics, accompanied by an all-female percussion ensemble. Immortal Chi brings the ancient traditions and rich theatrical history of China to life with a 21st century twist.

