Streams 'like Yoo-hoo' make for a challenging start to trout season

Brian Conte, of Nazareth, checks out fishing conditions Friday, April 7, 2017, on the fast-moving and muddy Monocacy Creek along Illick's Mill Road in Bethlehem. (Kurt Bresswein Brian Conte didn't even unpack his fishing tackle right away Friday when he got to the Monocacy Creek along Illick's Mill Road in Bethlehem .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.