Sharp investing more than $25m in US, UK operations
Sharp Packaging Services has purchased Daiichi Sankyo's packaging facility in the US and is tripling its UK-based clinical packaging business. " Sharp is continuing to see a demand for services particularly as we move towards the serialization deadline of November 2017 ," Jeff Benedict, Senior Vice President, Sharp Packaging Solutions, told us.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Drug Researcher.
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|12 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,512,298
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|313,725
|National Guard job prompts Republican to drop o... (Apr '07)
|4 hr
|silly rabbit
|5
|Pawlowski pays to clean up corner office (Mar '06)
|6 hr
|silly rabbit
|7
|NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08)
|7 hr
|Democrat Hero
|988
|Family: Garden Bros Circus comes to Allentown
|Mon
|silly rabbit
|16
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Mon
|Into The Night
|8,124
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC