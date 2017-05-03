Senior citizen volunteers forge speci...

Senior citizen volunteers forge special bond with these kids

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 30 Read more: NJ.com

There's a natural connection between senior citizens and children that reaps dividends for young and old, the 86-year-old said while sitting at Moravian Village one day last week. Burke and his wife, Patricia, are part of a group of roughly 20 Moravian Village residents who volunteer as reading buddies twice a month at nearby Thomas Jefferson Elementary School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethlehem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min flack 1,525,593
Is it illegal to pass oneself off as a CIA or N... 1 hr Weird Novelty Comics 2
Maltamon blackmails boys; teens spanked 1 hr Waynes Nude Cheeks 12
News Nitschmann principal was naked, watching gay po... (Apr '07) 1 hr Waynes Nude Cheeks 10
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Wed ThomasA 314,048
News 1 wounded as man shoots up apartment building, ... Wed silly rabbit 4
News Man guilty in fatal home invasion for K2 and money Mon silly rabbit 24
See all Bethlehem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethlehem Forum Now

Bethlehem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethlehem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Bethlehem, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,409 • Total comments across all topics: 280,768,248

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC