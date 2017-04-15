Scene: Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts gala celebrates dreams
Norman Girardot ; Diane LaBelle, executive director of Lehigh Valley Charter High School of the Arts; Teri Haddad and Demetrios Herron at the 14th Gala of Dreams in the ArtsQuest Center April 1. Norman Girardot ; Diane LaBelle, executive director of Lehigh Valley Charter High School of the Arts; Teri Haddad and Demetrios Herron at the 14th Gala of Dreams in the ArtsQuest Center April 1. The Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts celebrated its success and its students at its 14th annual Gala of Dreams April 1 in the Musikfest Cafe at the ArtsQuest Center at SteelStacks. Honorary chairman of the elegant event was actor and director Daniel Roebuck , a graduate of Bethlehem Catholic High School.
