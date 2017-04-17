Route 22 accident slows traffic both ...

Route 22 accident slows traffic both ways in Bethlehem area

Thursday Apr 13

These vehicles were involved in a crash the afternoon of Thursday, April 13, 2017, on Route 22 West just east of Route 512 in Hanover Township, Northampton County. (Sue Beyer A two-car crash Thursday afternoon on Route 22 was slowing traffic in both directions in the area of the Route 512 interchange, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation camera showed.

