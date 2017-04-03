Rehabilitation center seeks fish donations for injured bald eagles Posted at
The Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center is tending to a pair of injured bald eagles at its Hamilton Township headquarters, and needs the trout to feed these birds while both are on mend. Both eagles have fractured left wings.
