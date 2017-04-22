Pop in to Bethlehem's Clusters for ta...

Pop in to Bethlehem's Clusters for tasty treats

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: The Morning Call

There are popular restaurants such as Cachette Bistro & Creperie , Mama Nina Foccacheria and Thai Thai II , as well as specialty shops such as Chocolate Lab , Seasons Olive Oil & Vinegar Taproom and The Shoppe at Hotel Bethlehem , serving Berkey Creamery ice cream. The business offers gourmet popcorn, made daily in small batches and available in sweet and savory flavors such as Buffalo Wing-It, Cookie Explosion, Peanut Butter Blast and Wasabi Soy Ranch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethlehem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min UidiotRaceMakeWOR... 1,520,273
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 10 min Susanm 313,916
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 14 hr Patty Myers 8,138
News Bethlehem traffic stop nets heroin worth $30K o... 16 hr schizoaffective 5
News Police make arrest in Allentown homicide (May '09) 17 hr silly rabbit 171
if you hate latino trash.... (Aug '09) Fri Mexicans are trash 44
News Teacher in Alleged Sex Assault Gets Court Date (May '13) Fri silly rabbit 5
See all Bethlehem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethlehem Forum Now

Bethlehem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethlehem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Bethlehem, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,391 • Total comments across all topics: 280,490,679

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC